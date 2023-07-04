Remember when Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook was once pegged as a “vampire” inside the Los Angeles Lakers locker room? Eventually, the former league MVP got booted out of LA, but you could argue that this was more because of his fit alongside LeBron James and Co. as opposed to Russ being a nuisance among his teammates.

Former Lakers big man Thomas Bryant, who recently secured a two-year deal with the Miami Heat worth $5.4 million, has now shared his honest experience with Russ was as a teammate. The pair spent a few months together as teammates in LA, but they also shared the same uniform during their stint together with the Washington Wizards. As such, Bryant was able to provide some knowledgeable insight into how Westbrook actually deals with his teammates.

“He’s one of the most brilliant, accepting guys that I’ve ever played with,” Bryant said. “Always had the best attitude that you will ever think of. … With Russ, he's always coming in with a great attitude, and he's always there for you.”

"He's one of the most brilliant, accepting guys that i've ever played with. With Russ he's always coming in with a great attitude, and he's always there for you." — Thomas Bryant talks about being teammates with Russell Westbrook 🫡🤝 (via @buckets) pic.twitter.com/AsZ10tgvKg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

Bryant even shared an incident where Westbrook literally gave a pair of shoes off his feet to a teammate. According to the Heat center, Russ is just the most genuinely generous guy you'll ever meet.

This isn't the first time a former (or current) teammate has spoken so fondly about Russell Westbrook. It truly makes you question all the narratives about the Clippers guard being a bad teammate. Quite honestly, this doesn't seem to be the case.

“(He's) always looking out for guys, always talking to them,” Bryant continued. “He's always trying to make the game so much more easier for for anyone. … Just wanted to see you succeed.”