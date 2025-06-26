The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off their 2025 offseason with a seismic trade, sending star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and multiple draft picks. The move, though controversial among Grizzlies fans, was acknowledged by general manager Zach Kleiman as a significant gain for Orlando.

“I think it’s a great trade for Orlando. I hope it will be a win-win over time,” Kleiman said during his first public comments following the trade, via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

He cited financial constraints under the new CBA’s first and second apron restrictions as a major factor in moving Bane. With Jaren Jackson Jr. due for a contract extension, retaining both Jackson and Bane would have likely pushed the Grizzlies into an unsustainable cap situation, with three players potentially earning over $40 million annually.

Bane’s departure left a notable void on the roster, and Memphis acted swiftly to address it. Initially holding the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies traded up to No. 11 in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange for the higher pick, Memphis sent Portland the rights to Yang Hansen (No. 16), a future first-rounder, and two future second-round picks.

With the 11th pick, the Grizzlies selected Cedric Coward, a 6-foot-5 wing from Washington State. Despite a limited sample size, just six games due to injury, Coward posted impressive averages of 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He also shot 55.7% from the field, 40.0% from 3, and 83.9% from the free-throw line. Prior to transferring, Coward was named to the 2023–24 All-Big Sky First Team and NABC All-District 6 First Team at Eastern Washington.

Coward is viewed as a high-upside replacement for Desmond Bane, especially given his three-point shooting ability and defensive potential. He possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan and demonstrated the athleticism to guard multiple positions.

With Coward joining promising rookie Jaylen Wells on the wing, the Grizzlies are leaning into a younger core to support Morant and Jackson Jr. Memphis still holds the 48th and 56th picks in the second round of the draft, leaving the door open for further roster changes.