Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently became one of the top 100 scorers in the history of the NBA.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have been humming right along in recent weeks following a rough opening portion of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Clippers currently sit comfortably in third place in the Western Conference, and George has assimilated quite nicely to the new star trio of himself, Kawhi Leonard, and the recently-acquired James Harden.

As the team success continues to mount, George also reached a personal milestone recently when he broke into the top 100 scorers in NBA history.

George recently took to his own Podcast P with Paul George Podcast Presented by Wave Sport + Entertainment to break down his reaction to the historic feat with the Clippers.

“You know what's crazy? I would look up like, damn, Kobe scored 30,000. Like Malone, like Kareem, these dudes scored 30,000. I always will look that stuff up. And then my first couple of years in the league, I would be tracking like damn I'm never going to reach these numbers,” said George. “But to now end up being top 100, and that's a long shot away. Yeah, [with] the injuries, like 14 seasons I played. But realistically, ten seasons, nine seasons I played fully. So to again be where I'm at and to overcome the injuries and still have the longevity to still be playing through 14 years up until this point. Yeah, I'm definitely appreciative of cracking that list, but it's a lot of bucket getters on that list.”

The Clippers star has indeed overcome quite a lot in order to cement himself as one of the best scorers to ever pick up a basketball.