The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2025 NBA Draft with two selections. And with the final pick in the first round of the Draft, the Clippers selected Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

With the Draft now being a two-day event, the Clippers entered with the No. 30th pick in Wednesday night's first round and the No. 51 pick in Thursday night's second round.

LA Clippers select with No. 30 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the LA Clippers selected 22-year old Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The LA Clippers are taking Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the 30th pick and final pick of the first round in the 2025 NBA Draft. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 26, 2025

The center out of Penn State averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in 25 minutes per game and 29 appearances on the season.

In his latest mock draft, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel had this to say about the center:

“Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, and he's even drawing some consideration from teams with late first-round picks due to his rim-running and high-flying abilities. Niederhauser possesses a large frame with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and always plays well above the rim as a pick-and-roll finisher.”

According to ESPN's Jay Bilas, Niederhauser led the Big 10 in block percentage and totaled 67 blocks in his 29 games. In his junior season at Penn State, Niederhauser recorded four double-doubles and at least five blocked shot four times

More to come…