The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for a huge 2023 NBA free agency. Ever since the season ended, questions have been arising constantly in regards to the future of the organization. Many have been wondering aloud if the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era has run its course and is no longer a viable option to bring an NBA Finals ring to the Clippers. However, it would be the most likely outcome for the Clippers to run it back with their two superstars running the show, while making some prudent additions via NBA free agency and the trade market. Current rumors have them involved in trade speculation surrounding James Harden, which would be an absolutely blockbuster move. Regardless of these rumors, the Clippers need to be decisive in NBA free agency and try to land players who can help push them over the hump. With that in mind, some last-minute predictions for the Clippers in 2023 NBA free agency are that they will retain Russell Westbrook while signing both Grant Williams and Jerami Grant.

These would all be huge moves in NBA free agency, although they would be hard to do if they end up acquiring James Harden. Still, these additions would be good enough to make them a legitimate NBA Finals contender without having to deal the massive haul of assets that would be required in a trade for Harden. While Westbrook would pick up where he left off last year, Williams and Grant would provide the Clippers much needed additions that they were missing in the postseason with George and Leonard hurt. With the likelihood both stars suffer some sort of injury again, Williams and Grant would do wonders in salvaging another Clippers season that could be lost to injury. With NBA free agency approaching by the hour on Friday, do not be surprised to see the Clippers land Russell Westbrook, Grant Williams, and Jerami Grant.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the Clippers have been reported to have mutual interest on a return. He played very well for the Clippers after signing in the middle of the season, and he was huge for them when Leonard and Paul George went out. His style of play worked a lot better for the Clippers than it did with the Los Angeles Lakers, and another season in this system should do wonders. Not to mention, Westbrook and George love playing together, and are both coveting their first ring; it would make sense for Westbrook to want to return and fight for another chance at the NBA Finals alongside George. Although a trade for Harden might change whether or not Westbrook wants to return, it looks like the best option for him and should get done.

The relationship between Paul George and Russell Westbrook is probably the biggest reason Westbrook will return. Westbrook has become a very polarizing player across the league in recent years, but there is no one that is a bigger supporter of him than George; if the Clippers do decide to stay the course with their current core, it would be smart to hold onto Westbrook in order to appease George. Stay tuned into NBA free agency starting on Friday to see if the Clippers head in a direction that points back to Russell Westbrook.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grant Williams

Grant Williams is a free agency signing that would just make a lot of sense for the Clippers. He is a restricted free agent with the Boston Celtics, however it is doubtful that the Celtics will be too keen on matching any offer that he receives. If the Clippers can give him just enough money, it would come as no surprise for the Celtics to let him walk. In terms of his fit on the Clippers, he is perfect. He possesses the defensive mentality that would be huge for the Clippers off of the bench, and in general fits the identity that George and Leonard would create in the starting lineup ahead of him. Not to mention, his ability to stay healthy and play consistently would be huge for a team with Leonard and George at the same position.

Grant Williams is not the best athlete or scorer by any means, but he is wildly consistent and willing to do the things that a team needs to win. He would fit the grind mindset that the Clippers are built upon while being the perfect spell for a guy particularly like Leonard. Leonard is known for his propensity to sit games out, so Grant Williams is the perfect defensive stopper that could replace him on any given night and still give the Clippers a chance to win. It would be wise of the Clippers to try and sign Grant Williams if the Celtics decide to let him walk.

Jerami Grant

In terms of scoring forwards on the NBA free agency market, Jerami Grant is the top one. There is mutual interest between him and the Portland Trailblazers on a return, but the right offer might entice him to come and play with the Clippers. A threat like Grant alongside George and Leonard would be lethal, but not just because of his scoring ability; Grant is an incredible athlete that can guard all five positions and create mismatches all over the floor. He is a Swiss-army knife type player that would take so much pressure off of George and Leonard, while also easily being able to fill in for either in case they have to miss games.

The thing that separates Grant from Williams is that Grant is starting to blossom into an elite scorer. Throughout the regular season the Clippers would be more than happy to be lenient with the playing time of George and Leonard, opting to rest them whenever, if they were able to sign Grant. Jerami Grant has shown that he can fill up the scoresheet with the best players in the NBA, and the opportunities on the Clippers would be extensive because of how many different roles that he could play for them. Of course, Jerami Grant seems likely to return to the Blazers, but expect the Clippers to make a run and ultimately have a chance at bringing him to Los Angeles.