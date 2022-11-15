Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, per Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus. Turner has been linked to no shortage of different teams over the past year, but this rumor will catch the Los Angeles Lakers’ attention.

Turner has been a Lakers’ trade candidate for quite some time. Turner himself even hinted at a potential deal with LA. Although, he did backtrack on his previous Lakers comments. Nevertheless, the rebuilding Pacers are expected to trade Myles Turner at some point.

The Clippers would benefit from Turner’s elite rim-protecting ability. Their current center depth chart is led by Ivica Zubac. However, Robert Covington is behind him. Covington is a quality player, but he doesn’t profile as a true center standing at 6’7. LA’s other big men include Marcus Sr and Nicolas Batum. So adding Myles Turner would add a new element of defensive ability.

Turner has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons. But he returned earlier this year and has performed well for Indiana, ultimately boosting his trade stock. Myles Turner is averaging 18 points per game on 51 percent field goal shooting. Additionally, he’s averaging over 3 blocks per contest for Indiana. The Pacers have to be thrilled with his output, albeit in a limited sample size.

It will be interesting to see if the Clippers can acquire Turner via trade. This rumor recently surfaced so a deal may not get done until later this year, but the Clippers are a team to keep an eye on.