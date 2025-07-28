Widely dubbed the point god, the Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul is regarded by many as one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. The now 40-year-old is in the final stages of his career as he enters his 21st year in the league.

However, Kendrick Perkins does not appear to be the greatest fan of the brand-new Clipper. Speaking on the Road Trippin podcast, Perkins claimed that CP3 did not even rank above Russell Westbrook among point guards, for him.

I do not have him [Chris Paul] in my top 10.I don't have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook,” Perkins boldly declared.

“I do not have him [Chris Paul] in my top 10. I don’t have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook.” Kendrick Perkins got real when ranking Chris Paul in his all-time PG list 👀 (via @RoadTrippinPod)

pic.twitter.com/qwFJQvFKV5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul has averaged 17 points, 9.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds over a glittering career that has seen 12 All-Star selections and membership in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. However, for Perkins, he does not have the championships or the Finals MVP titles to back him up.

“Like CP3 does a lot of things, change the franchise, win a lot of games and things? Yes, absolutely. I would never take that away from him,” Perkins continued.

Article Continues Below

He went on to talk about Paul’s time with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Phoenix Suns, and his first stint with the Clippers. Perkins claimed that CP3 did change franchises and won games. However, that wasn’t enough.

“But when it comes to rankings, you got to check those boxes and you got to have the accolades. And when I say accolades, yes, championships and Finals MVP. But CP3 don't have one MVP,” Perkins claimed.

Paul’s resume also boasts of 11 All-NBA and nine All-Defensive Team selections. He led the league five times in assists and six times in steals, while winning the 2013 All-Star MVP.

From transforming the Hornets into playoff contenders and pushing the defending champion Spurs to seven games in 2008, to taking the Suns from mediocrity to the 2021 NBA Finals and setting a franchise-record 64 wins in 2022, Paul's impact is undeniable. Widely seen as one of the most gifted point-guards of all time, Perkins’ take is bound to have plenty of detractors.