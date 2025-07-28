They're the duo we thought we didn't need. Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen recently hit each other up via video call to talk about the NBA. Leonard will visit China this offseason, and it's only apt that he gets to chat with the Shandong-born Yang prior to the trip.

Yang was surprisingly drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 16th overall pick and was swiftly traded to the Trail Blazers. He turned heads in the NBA Summer League, showing off his all-around game that has earned him the nickname “Chinese Jokic,” a nod to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

The 20-year-old newcomer, however, admitted to Leonard that he is still trying to adjust to the NBA's speed.

“The pace is kind of fast. They (players) are really fast like rabbits. Extremely fast,” said Yang via a translator.

The comments made the Clippers forward laugh before giving Yang words of encouragement.

“Once you get a few more games under your belt, it will slow down,” said the 34-year-old Leonard, who has mastered playing at his own pace.

Yang should be named Rookie of the Year just for making Leonard laugh.

Kawhi Leonard and Yang Hansen is the duo we never knew we needed 🤩 Kawhi says he wants to link up and get in the gym with the Blazers rookie when he comes to China this offseason 🇨🇳 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/v6hd9d3SZ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Clippers veteran also sought advice from the fast-rising big man for his upcoming visit to China, including how to talk trash in Mandarin.

“I need some in-person coaching for that,” said Leonard, again laughing.

The two-time champion also said he wants to play ball with Yang, who recently begged off from suiting up for China in next month's FIBA Asia Cup to focus on his rookie stint with the Trail Blazers.

“Man, if you got some free time, let's get in the gym and have some shooting contest. When I head out there, I will hit you up,” said Leonard.

Leonard was once again hobbled by injuries last season, limiting him to just 37 games with the Clippers. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.