They're the duo we thought we didn't need. Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen recently hit each other up via video call to talk about the NBA. Leonard will visit China this offseason, and it's only apt that he gets to chat with the Shandong-born Yang prior to the trip.

Yang was surprisingly drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies as the 16th overall pick and was swiftly traded to the Trail Blazers. He turned heads in the NBA Summer League, showing off his all-around game that has earned him the nickname “Chinese Jokic,” a nod to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

The 20-year-old newcomer, however, admitted to Leonard that he is still trying to adjust to the NBA's speed.

“The pace is kind of fast. They (players) are really fast like rabbits. Extremely fast,” said Yang via a translator.

The comments made the Clippers forward laugh before giving Yang words of encouragement.

“Once you get a few more games under your belt, it will slow down,” said the 34-year-old Leonard, who has mastered playing at his own pace.

Yang should be named Rookie of the Year just for making Leonard laugh.

Article Continues Below

 

The Clippers veteran also sought advice from the fast-rising big man for his upcoming visit to China, including how to talk trash in Mandarin.

“I need some in-person coaching for that,” said Leonard, again laughing.

The two-time champion also said he wants to play ball with Yang, who recently begged off from suiting up for China in next month's FIBA Asia Cup to focus on his rookie stint with the Trail Blazers.

“Man, if you got some free time, let's get in the gym and have some shooting contest. When I head out there, I will hit you up,” said Leonard.

Leonard was once again hobbled by injuries last season, limiting him to just 37 games with the Clippers. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

More NBA News
Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) warms up before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center.
Marcus Morris Sr.’s mugshot released after Florida arrestAbdullah Imran ·
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
NBA rumors: What Marc Stein thinks about Mavericks, Warriors, Knicks LeBron James scenariosRishav Bhat ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA rumors: Marc Stein predicts LeBron James doesn’t retire with LakersBen Strauss ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic’s agent sparks rumors with LeBron James ‘big plans’ teaseRishav Bhat ·
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) talk during the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Dwyane Wade claps back at James Harden debate with fiery reasoningRichard Pereira ·
NBA news: Evan Fournier lands 3-year contract with Olympiacos
Evan Fournier lands 3-year contract with OlympiacosJulian Ojeda ·