The Los Angeles Clippers are happy to have Chris Paul back on their squad going into the 2025-26 NBA season.

Paul returned to the Clippers this offseason, having a reunion with the team he represented from 2011 to 2017. He gave their best stretch of years prior to the Kawhi Leonard era, getting them to three appearances in the West Semis.

The Clippers made sure to express their gratitude to Paul for coming back. They did this by using the videoboards of the Intuit Dome that displayed a clear statement for the veteran guard.

“Welcome home Chris Paul,” the text on the videoboard showed.

What lies ahead for Chris Paul, Clippers

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center.
While he's no longer the superstar guard he once was, Chris Paul can prove to be a pivotal piece in the Clippers' aspirations for a title run.

Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game after 406 appearances. He shot 47.5% from the field, including 37.8% from beyond the arc, and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

Paul earned five All-Star selections throughout the six seasons of his first stint with the Clippers. He was also consistently on the All-NBA teams with 2017 being the exception, showing how he continued to be a force for opponents to deal with throughout his remarkable career.

The second stint will obviously be different, especially since Paul is 40 years old. He's entering the twilight years of his career, as retirement could be a legitimate choice for him after the 2025-26 season.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles boasts a squad with loads of experience after making big additions this offseason. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, John Collins, and Bradley Beal highlight the unit. Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Brook Lopez also finish the squad as talents that can make key plays on both sides of the ball.

Whether the Clippers can reach the mountaintop remains uncertain. However, they have the undeniable experience that can push them over the hump and make noise this upcoming season.

