After Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul hinted that 2025-26 could be his last, could an unsuccessful campaign alter his plans? Paul agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.6 million with the Clippers this summer, which occurred weeks after Paul was considering offers as a free agent. Now, after agreeing to a new one-year deal, Chris is reportedly backtracking on his hint of playing up to 21 NBA seasons.

With two decades under his belt, Paul isn’t ruling out a potential 22nd NBA season, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“Chris Paul says he isn’t ruling out playing beyond the 2025-26 season,” Andrews reported while promoting an exclusive one-on-one with Paul.

After six seasons (2011-2017) with the Clippers, Paul will reunite with his former team in the 2025-26 season, teaming up with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Bradley Beal as one of the many additions to Los Angeles amidst a busy offseason. The Clippers also acquired John Collins in a three-team trade, and signed longtime Milwaukee Bucks All-Star center Brook Lopez to a two-year deal.

Chris Paul hints at final season ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Article Continues Below

Before making his decision amid free agency, Clippers' Chris Paul made it clear that he intended to finish his career in 2025-26. While reportedly considering the Suns, the Bucks, and, of course, a reunion with the Clippers, Paul felt privileged to say he’s played 20 NBA seasons.

Not many NBA players reach 20 years, especially guards. However, Paul feels blessed to be able to say that ahead of his 21st season and had an eye-opening response to Jemele Hill’s question about how long his career will continue, per Underdog’s X, formerly Twitter.

“At the most, a year,” said Paul with a smile. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself.”

Chris Paul hints at this upcoming season being the last of his career 🥲 pic.twitter.com/SGULR077Yx — Underdog (@Underdog) July 6, 2025

Paul and the Clippers could emerge as contenders for the title against the champion Thunder.