In a surprising collaboration, Clive Rosfield’s sword from Final Fantasy 16 will be on display in the Royal Armouries Museum.

Working in partnership with Royal Armouries, a world-renowned museum that houses the United Kingdom’s national collection of arms and armour, Clive’s Invictus sword from Final Fantasy XVI is on display in the White Tower in the Tower of London until July 19th. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/raU9KzqErk — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 20, 2023

Collaborations are normal in the gaming world. However, some of them come in the most surprising of forms. In Final Fantasy 16’s case, it comes in the form of a real-life sword. It doesn’t end there, however, as the sword will be on display in one of the most well-known museums in the world.

Clive Rosfield’s Invictus sword will be on display in collaboration with the Royal Armouries Museum. To be exact. it will be on display in the White Tower in the Tower of London. This life-sized replica will be on display until July 19, 2023. Players interested in viewing the sword will have to go (or fly) over to London to see it. Of course, players who want to see the sword shouldn’t expect to be able to wield the sword as shown on the video. It will be on a display case for people to see and observe.

This collaboration definitely surprised a lot of people. After all, it’s not every day that an official and world-renowned museum would put on display a sword from a video game. In fact, this collaboration has garnered a lot of praise from fans of the game. Some have even drawn comparisons to the Final Fantasy 13 Louis Vuitton collaboration from a few years back. Some even argued that this was a bigger collaboration in comparison.

Final Fantasy 16 just came out as a PS5 console exclusive. Players who want to play it on other consoles will have to wait as this game is a timed exclusive. Although Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, said that he would love players on other platforms like the PC to play it, it will likely take a while before it becomes available. Should more new come out regarding the release of the game on other consoles, we will be sure to let you know.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing collaboration between Final Fantasy 16 and the Royal Armouries Museum. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.