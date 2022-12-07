By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Ubisoft revealed more details about its mobile game The Division Resurgence, along with how to be part of its upcoming closed beta. Keep reading to learn how to be part of it.

The Division Resurgence is Ubisoft’s mobile take on the Division franchise. Fans of the franchise will immediately recognize the gameplay shown in the trailer, but for those who are new to the series, here’s a quick run-through. It is a free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game coming to Android. and iOS. Players who want to participate in the Closed Beta can head on over to Google Play or to the game’s website. The closed beta begins on December 8, 2022, and runs until December 22, 2022.

According to Ubisoft, those participating in the closed beta will be able to experience various PvP modes from The Division franchise. This includes the infamous Dark Zone, a unique PvPvE area. The Dark Zone is where the stronger enemies are located, along with the best loot. It is also where most agents who have gone rogue are located. Rogue agents are agents who, without proper reason, attack other agents. The Dark Zone is the high-risk, high-reward location of the game, and requires proper preparation.

Other than the Dark Zone, players may also participate in Conflict, the PvP mode introduced in The Division 2. Domination, the game mode where players fight over three control points, will be available during the Closed Beta. Skirmish, where players defeat their opponents until they run out of respawns, is available at a later date.

The Division Resurgence basics

The player controls a Division agent, civilians trained to become sleeper agents. These agents activate whenever there is a crisis that threatens the safety and stability of the nation. In light of the Dollar Flu that infected millions of people all across America, the Division activated to maintain peace and order.

This game plays like your typical cover shooter. You run from cover to cover, shooting enemies as you go. The agent has access to various guns and gadgets. Guns are either bought from the shop, dropped by enemies, or looted in places like the Dark Zone. Gadgets, on the other hand, are based on the player’s class, or Specialization. While Specializations are a feature of the main games, it is not out of the question for them to also be part of the mobile version.

The latest video about the game revealed more details about its gameplay. They also showed off the ability to rearrange the buttons on the screen. This lets players customize the game to make playing it easier. They also mentioned that it would be a fully MMO game. This means that players can run into other players in the overworld, unlike the previous games where there is a centralized hub.

Turning the game into a full MMO means that players can more easily meet people and make friends to tackle the game’s many quests. It also means that it is easy to make enemies, especially in the Dark Zone. As mentioned above, the Dark Zone is The Division’s PvP zone, and also contains amazing loot. However, this is also where betrayals usually happen.

That’s all the information we have right now about the upcoming closed beta for the new The Division game. You can find out more details about it on their official social media account. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming articles.