2023 had it's fair share of exciting knockouts but there was one that stood out to be ClutchPoints' Knockout of the Year.

As the dust settles on 2023 in the Octagon, we're left breathless, bruised, and begging for more. This year in the UFC was a rollercoaster ride, packed with stunning upsets, meteoric rises, and enough knockouts to fill a highlight reel the size of Texas.

But amidst the chaos, one moment stands out, a singular flash of violence that etched itself onto the retina of every fight fan, Josh Emmett's thunderous KO of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. It wasn't just a knockout, it was a statement, a punctuation mark on a year that defied expectations. Let's rewind and relive this instant classic, ClutchPoints' Knockout of the Year.

Josh Emmett with the first round KO over Bryce Mitchell. The way Bryce is convulsing while unconscious is crazy….#UFC296 #MMAtwitter pic.twitter.com/JasnJNmxkn — Boz (@Boz2929) December 17, 2023

Mitchell, the brash, unorthodox contender, entered the Octagon on short notice but oozing with confidence. He was the betting favorite, with many expecting his grappling prowess to neutralize Emmett's striking. But Emmett had other plans.

The first round was a cautious dance, both fighters sizing each other up. Mitchell probed with leg kicks, while Emmett stalked, waiting for his opening. Then, with just over two minutes remaining, it happened. Emmett feinted a level change, drawing Mitchell's guard low. Then, with the speed of a, well, thunderclap, he unleashed a vicious right hook that detonated on Mitchell's chin. The impact was sickeningly audible, a bone-jarring crack that echoed through the arena. Mitchell's eyes rolled back, his body contorted, and he crumpled to the canvas like a felled redwood.

The referee was instantly there, but it was academic. Mitchell was out cold, his limbs twitching in the aftermath of that thunderous blow. The arena erupted. The commentators were speechless. We had just witnessed something special, a KO that transcended mere victory. It was poetry in violence, a testament to the raw power and precision of the human fist.

Beyond the spectacle, Emmett's KO was a turning point. After a tough 2023 that saw him lose two straight fights, it was a resounding reminder of his potential. It re-established him as a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division, a one-punch wrecking crew capable of derailing any title chase. For Mitchell, it was a harsh lesson in the unforgiving nature of the sport. But even in defeat, his stock didn't plummet. His resilience and unorthodox style will ensure he bounces back, stronger and wiser.

But the night, the year, belonged to Josh Emmett. His “KOY” wasn't just a highlight reel pleaser, it was a symbol of perseverance, a reminder that in the UFC, every fight is a new beginning, and every punch holds the potential to rewrite the narrative. So as we raise a glass to 2023, let's toast to Josh Emmett and his year-ending boom. It was a knockout that shook the Octagon, captivated the fans, and solidified his place among the elite of the featherweight division. In a year of surprises and upsets, Josh Emmett's KO stands tall, a thunderous exclamation mark on a truly electric year in the UFC.