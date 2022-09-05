AEW All Out concluded with hometown hero CM Punk holding the World Championship high above his head. And while the massive return of MJF had everyone else talking, Punk did a lot of talking of his own.

AEW held a post-show media scrum following the conclusion of All Out. The media scrum is not a rarity for the company. Owner Tony Khan even does it for Ring of Honor, the other promotion he owns.

However, what is rare is the type of soundbites we received on Sunday night. Punk and Khan sat down and fielded questions from reporters. An agitated AEW World Champion got a few things off his chest.

First, Punk commented on recent reports surrounding Colt Cabana. Punk’s attitude towards Cabana, his former best friend, is reportedly a major reason why the new champion and “Hangman” Adam Page don’t like each other.

“Why I’m, a grown ass adult man, and I decide not to be friends with somebody is nobody’s f–king business,” Punk began. “My friends, if I fall backwards, will catch me. Scott Colton, I felt never would have.” Punk said, using Cabana’s real name.

Punk and Cabana had a falling out several years ago after a legal battle with WWE. The battle came about after Punk’s comments on Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014. The comments related to Punk’s departure from WWE.

The AEW World Champion spoke about his side of their falling out, but maintained he had no care as to where Cabana worked or what he had going on.

“My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all his bills,” Punk told the media. “I have every receipt, I have every invoice and every email. I have the email that says, and I quote ‘I agree to go our separate ways, I will get my own lawyer, and you do not have to pay anymore.'”

“The only reason the public did not see is because when I had to counter sue him, we discovered he shared a bank account with his mother,” Punk revealed.

Punk directed a lot of ire towards the company’s EVPs. While no names were dropped, we know the company’s EVPs consist of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

“I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs who couldn’t f–king manage a Target,” Punk said. “They spread lies and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have f–k all to do with him.”

Punk finally commented on Page and addressed his unplanned call out of the former AEW World Champion. He did not hold back in his remarks.

“What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f–king dumbf–k like ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to go on national television and go into business for himself?” said Punk. The AEW World Champion later said he was “defending myself,” with his call out of Page.

It is not clear whether these comments are a work. If they aren’t, they present a rather bad look for the company. The company’s World Champion just buried the men who built AEW. And the owner of said company just watched it all go down without intervening.

Regardless, these comments will do nothing to quiet the rumblings and rumors of drama in the AEW locker room. Only time will tell if this is all a huge storyline, or if this will blow up in the company’s face.