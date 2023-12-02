CNN anchor and host of "CNN NewsNight" Abby Phillip will address the graduates of Bowie State University as their Fall Commencement speaker.

CNN Anchor Abby Phillip will be addressing the graduates of Bowie State University as their Fall 2023 commencement speaker, per a statement by the university. Phillip will address 400+ graduates of Bowie Satate and their families on Thursday, December 21st at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

Abby Phillip, who previously served as CNN's senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, joined the network in 2017 to cover the Trump Administration. She also worked as a White House Correspondent until 2019. Prior to her time at CNN, Phillip gained experience at The Washington Post, ABC News, and Politico, covering various aspects of politics and presidential campaigns. She currently serves as the host of “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip”, which comes on weeknights at 10 PM EST. Her show precedes her colleague Laura Coate's show “Laura Coates Live”, which comes on at 11 PM EST.

Having attended Bowie High School, Phillip is familiar with the impact of the university and her appearance serves as a sort of homecoming of sorts. She went on to graduate from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. Currently, she is working on a book that explores Reverend Jesse Jackson's 1988 campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee and his lasting impact on American politics.

Phillip has been pivotal in CNN's coverage of several pertinent events over the past few years, presenting an objective and fact-based view of the news of the day. Phillip is sure to impart knowledge on the graduates about the power of their collective voices and empower them to understand that they can do anything that they set their minds to.