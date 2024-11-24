Coco Gauff is fueling romance rumors with alleged boyfriend Jalen Sera. In a photo dump posted to Instagram, the tennis star is seen posing next to Sera after months it was rumored that the two were seeing one another.

In the carousel post, Gauff had several solo shots before posing in a group shot with some friends and her rumored boyfriend. The two have not confirmed that they are dating but she has said previously that she has been in a relationship since the spring of 2023.

Gauff spoke about her first “real relationship” to TIME magazine earlier this year.

“To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective,” she said at the time.

In her conversation with Vogue back in March, she told the publication, “He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now.”

She added: “He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar.”

The rumored couple attended Tyler, The Creator's music festival called Camp Flog Knaw over the weekend which was the first time the rapper performed his new album Chromakopia.

On the album, Tyler name-dropped Gauff in the song “Thought I Was Dead.”

“B-tch, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me,” Tyler raps in the song featuring Santigold.

Gauff reacted to the shoutout on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Waking up to my name being mentioned in a Tyler song… absolutely insane. thank you,” she wrote.

On media day earlier this month for the WTA Finals, Gauff was asked by reporters what she thought of the mention by Tyler.

“That was really cool. I was not expecting it,” Gauff said. “It was crazy because he DM’d me congratulations over China Open [which Gauff won October 6]. We never talked or anything before. He liked my photo or something when I won US Open.”

The rumored boyfriend predicted that after Tyler was showing some love to Gauff on social media that a name drop might happen in his next project.

Gauff continued, “Then my boyfriend is like, ‘Watch, he’s going to drop you in a song.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be insane. That’s never going to happen.’ Three weeks later, it happened. I was like, ‘Can he see into the future or what?’”