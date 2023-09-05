Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their rumored romance public with a cozy appearance at Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour in Los Angeles. The pair, first linked romantically in April, were spotted getting up close and personal at the star-studded SoFi Stadium show, which happened to coincide with Beyoncé's 42nd birthday.

The alleged couple could be seen exchanging laughs and flirtatious glances, with Chalamet casually puffing on a cigarette. Jenner donned a stylish outfit while Chalamet opted for a laid-back look.

This marked the first public outing for Kylie and Timothée's romance, after separate candid photos of each other.

Last August showed Jenner discreetly exiting his driveway just moments before Chalamet pulled up in his sleek Lucid electric sedan.

While they have frequently been seen visiting each other's homes in recent months, neither Jenner nor the actor has officially confirmed their relationship status.

The rumored romance began shortly after Jenner's breakup with Travis Scott. She shares two children with the rapper; daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Now, it seems the Kardashians and Jenners approve the Kylie Timothée romance. Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert drew Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kim Kardashian.