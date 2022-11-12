Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cody Bellinger is one of the likeliest players to be traded this offseason. If the Dodgers tender the centerfielder a contract, LA could look to move him for younger pieces. However, there is an argument to be made in reference to now not being the best time to trade Bellinger.

There is no denying the fact that he’s struggled over the past two seasons. In 2021, he hit under .200. In 2022, Bellinger hit just over .200 and lost playing time towards the end of the season. Cody Bellinger was once a fan favorite, but the sad reality is that fans may not mind seeing him leave at this point. With that being said, here is a look at 2 reasons why Los Angeles should not trade Cody Bellinger this offseason.

Cody Bellinger’s current value isn’t worth it

As aforementioned, Cody Bellinger has labored mightily over the past couple of seasons. Although some teams would be interested in acquiring the 27-year old, the Dodgers would receive a minimal return in a deal.

If the former MVP were to regain his form next season following a trade, the Dodgers would be kicking themselves. It should be noted that Cody Bellinger has not displayed any sign of returning to his previous All-Star form. But this is a player in the prime of his career capable of turning things around. It isn’t as if this is a 35-year old washed-up veteran. There is a realistic chance that Bellinger could smash 30 home runs next season while hitting for a respectable average.

Meanwhile, Bellinger’s defense is extraordinary in centerfield. His ability to track down fly balls in the outfield has helped to keep his bat in the lineup.

MLB agent Scott Boras recently addressed the issue of Cody Bellinger’s future in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, per Juan Toribio.

“Talent is hard to find,” Boras said.

The Dodgers should give Bellinger one more chance before dealing him away for minimal value.

Gold Glove defense

As mentioned above, Cody Bellinger plays a strong brand of defense at a premier position in center field. If Bellinger can even hit at league average next season, his defense will hold up the rest of the bargain. The former Gold Glove winner’s defense should at least force the Dodgers into tendering him a contract this offseason.

In the end, there is a realistic possibility that Bellinger leaves LA, whether it’s as a non-tendered free agent or via trade. But the Dodgers, despite his recent struggles, would be smart to give Cody Bellinger one final chance in 2023.