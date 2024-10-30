On October 30, 2024, Coldplay resumed their Music of the Spheres Tour in Melbourne, Australia, without bassist Guy Berryman.

In videos posted on social media, lead singer Chris Martin is heard addressing the audience. It is the first time that Berryman has missed one of the band’s shows.

“We waited until the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player, Guy, is very, very sick and will not be, for the first time [is] not going to be able to play today,” Martin said. “We’ll have a slightly different show, and we’ll do our best to make it amazing.”

In his place is a substitute bass player who is wearing an astronaut helmet to cover their face. It is unclear who is filling in for Berryman, but at least they were able to have a bass player present.

At least Coldplay is still delivering a show for their fans. Thousands of Coldplay fans packed out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, to see the band play. And while it will be an untraditional show, it is still a Coldplay show.

Who is Coldplay’s bassist?

Guy Berryman has been Coldplay’s bassist since they formed in 1997 alongside Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion.

As a part of the band, Berryman has won seven Grammys and been nominated for 34 total. Their most recent nominations came at the 65th ceremony when they were up for Best Pop Vocal Album (Music of the Spheres), Album of the Year (Music of the Spheres), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“My Universe”).

Hopefully, Berryman is feeling better soon and can rejoin the band soon. They are amidst an eight-show stay in Australia before they head to New Zealand for three shows from November 13-16.

The Music of the Spheres Tour

The ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour is Coldplay’s biggest venture to date. They will play over 220 shows when it is all said and done.

It all started on March 18, 2022, when the band performed in San José, Costa Rica. Coldplay also performed in the United States and Europe throughout the rest of the year. In 2023, they performed another European leg of the tour before visiting North America again as well as Asia and Australia.

The Music of the Spheres Tour has had a jam-packed itinerary. They will play in the United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, the United States, and England in 2025 to close out the tour.

The tour will end with a 10-show residency at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Coldplay will have played 16 shows at the iconic venue by the time the tour concludes.

Of course, the Music of the Spheres Tour is in support of their album series of the same name. The first entry, Music of the Spheres (Vol. 1: From Earth with Love), was released on October 15, 2021.

Coldplay then released Moon Music on October 4, 2024. The album was preceded by three singles, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” “We Pray,” and “All My Love.”