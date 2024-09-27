After performing eight sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in 2024, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour record will be broken by Coldplay in 2025.

Coldplay originally announced six shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, in August 2025. These would be in between Oasis' shows there amid their reunion tour. Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform seven shows at the venue.

However, due to demand, two more shows were added. On September 26, 2024, the band announced a ninth and tenth show at the venue on their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Luckily for fans, the tickets are being sold at the advertised prices. Unlike other artists, they will not be using dynamic pricing for the tickets.

Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium

Throughout the Eras Tour, Swift performed eight shows at Wembley Stadium. The first three took place between June 21-23, 2024. She returned to the venue to close out the European leg of her tour in August, performing five shows from August 15-20.

These shows were unique. During the June 23 show, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her on stage to perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” with her.

Paramore opened all eight shows for Swift during these shows. The likes of Maisie Peters, Suki Waterhouse, and Benson Boone also opened for her.

The Eras Tour is in the home stretch. On October 18, 2024, Taylor Swift will resume the tour in Miami, Florida. She will perform 18 shows across North America. It will conclude on December 8, 2024, with a show in Vancouver, Canada.

Oasis will perform seven shows at Wembley Stadium in 2025. The first five will occur from July 25-August 3, 2025. They will return to the venue from September 27-28 for two more shows.

Coldplay's 2025 Music of the Spheres Tour

Starting in March 2022, Coldplay has been on the Music of the Spheres Tour, which will continue into 2025. Over 200 shows will be performed throughout the tour.

They will start the 2025 leg of the tour with shows in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They will also perform in India, China, and South Korea before returning to Europe.

After two shows at Kingston upon Hull, Coldplay will head to London for 10 shows at Wembley. As of the time of this writing, these are the final 10 shows planned for the Music of the Spheres Tour.

The tour is in support of Coldplay's ninth and tenth albums, From Earth with Love and Moon Music. The latter album will be released on October 4, 2024.

They will perform 11 shows in Australia and New Zealand after Moon Music comes out. This slate will conclude the band's 2024 run of shows.

The Music of the Spheres Tour is the first tour since A Head Full of Dreams. Their last tour ran from 2016-17 and consisted of over 120 shows.

Moon Music is the band's tenth album. It is the second entry in the second entry in the Music of the Spheres series. The album features collaborations with Jon Hopkins, Burna Boy, Tini, Elyanna, and Ayra Starr.

The first single from the album, “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love,” was released on June 21, 2024. Two months later, “We Pray” was dropped.