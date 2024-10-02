Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin is downplaying his beef with Oasis’ Liam Gallagher. He opened the door for Gallagher to come over anytime to enjoy lasagna, a nod to the Oasis song “Digsy’s Dinner.”

In the past, Gallagher had criticized Martin for looking “like a geography teacher” and Coldplay fans being “boring and ugly and don’t look like they’re having a good time.”

Years later, the two teamed at One Love Manchester. They performed the iconic Oasis hit “Live Forever” with Ariana Grande, and apparently Gallagher told Martin, “I take back everything I ever said about you.”

“I’ve always loved Liam,” Martin told NME with a smile. “He blows hot and cold, but he’s always free to come round my house for tea and we’ll have lasagna.”

As for Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour in 2025, Martin is excited and has high praise for the Gallagher brothers coming together. “That reunion showed what music is all about,” said Martin. “It just exists to make people happy; for the people that want it. I felt really great that they decided to do that.”

Liam Gallagher and the Oasis reunion

After 15 years, Liam and Noel Gallagher are brining the band back together for an Oasis reunion tour in 2025. The band recently announced the tour ahead of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The tour is set to begin in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4, 2025. They will first play a European leg, culminating with two shows in Dublin, Ireland, before heading to North America.

They announced five shows for a North American leg of the tour, which will conclude on September 12 with a show in Mexico City, Mexico. Oasis will then return to Wembley Stadium to play a sixth and seventh show at the venue in London, England.

It marked a monumental moment in pop culture history. The Gallagher brothers spent years feuding in the media before their reunion. Say what you want about Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, but it appears he is willing to have an open mind as he did with Coldplay and Chris Martin.

Coldplay’s Moon Music and 2024 tour

Coldplay is about to release their tenth studio album, Moon Music. Two singles were released ahead of the album, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love” and “We Pray.” It is the second entry in the Music of the Spheres series after 2021’s From Earth with Love.

The band is also amidst the Music of the Spheres Tour. They will pick the tour up again on October 30 in Melbourne, Australia. After playing 11 shows across Australia and New Zealand, the band will go on break until the new year.

They will continue the tour in January 2025 with a show in the United Arab Emirates. Coldplay will also visit India, China, and South Korea before returning to their home country of England.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour will conclude with 10 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This breaks Taylor Swift and Take That’s record of eight shows at the iconic venue during one tour.