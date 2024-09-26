Noel and Liam Gallagher will be going international for dates on Oasis’ upcoming 2025 reunion tour.

NME reports that an official announcement of Oasis’ 2025 tour international dates will be revealed “in the coming week or so.” However, they did reveal the cities that they will visit.

They will be coming to North America, with dates planned in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Boston, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. They will also play shows in Asia, visiting South Korea and Japan.

Additionally, they will play an Oceania leg, going to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. NME also reports shows in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

This is exciting news for international fans of Oasis. They only have dates in Europe currently announced. This provides an opportunity for fans outside of Europe.

With an announcement impending, fans should begin keeping an eye out for presale registrations. They will be the easiest way to secure tickets to the shows.

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour international itinerary

Below is the full list of international cities Oasis will visit on their 2025 reunion tour, according to NME.

Toronto, Canada

Chicago, Illinois

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Boston, Massachusetts

Los Angeles, California

Mexico City, Mexico

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina

What is the reunion tour?

The upcoming Oasis reunion tour will take place over 15 years since the band initially broke up. Original band members Noel and Liam Gallagher have rekindled their relationship and will hit the road together.

The band originally broke up in 2009 after pulling out of festival shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. After the latter cancelation, Noel left the group, forming the High Flying Birds shortly after departing.

Meanwhile, Liam continued with the remaining Oasis members, rebranding as Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014, releasing two studio albums in the process.

After Beady Eye broke up, Liam embarked on a solo career. He has been touring in honor of the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, predominantly performing Oasis songs during live sets.

The announcement for the reunion tour came days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. Their debut album featured hit songs like “Supersonic” and “Live Forever.”

During their initial run, Oasis released seven studio albums. The most recent was Dig Out Your Soul from 2008. After their debut, they released another big album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which features “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Oasis’ reunion tour is one of the biggest revelations in pop culture. For years, the Gallagher brothers took shots at each other in the media. In the end, they are willing to come together to perform shows for the fans.

The tour is set to begin on July 4, 2025, with a show in Cardiff, Wales. After wrapping up in Wales on July 5, the band will head to England for 10 shows across Manchester, their home city, and London.

They will then play shows in Scotland and Ireland before returning to London for two more shows on September 27 and 28. In total, they will play seven shows at Wembley Stadium.