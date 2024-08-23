After Wembley Stadium in London hosted eight sold-out shows on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the venue wished the “Cruel Singer” singer goodbye.

Wembley Stadium took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Swift farewell. They revealed the Wembley-themed guitar that they are giving to Swift. They also threw in a reference to one of Swift's biggest songs at the end.

“In recognition of becoming the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour, we gifted Taylor Swift her own personalized Wembley Guitar,' the post read. “So long, Taylor. It was enchanting.”

The guitar reads, “So long, Taylor. It's been a Wembley love story.”

They also revealed a note that they attached to the guitar in a separate post. The stadium once again thanked her for eight “unforgettable” shows there. The shows helped propel Swift to be the “biggest-selling” female artist in the venue's history.

“You are now, officially, the biggest-selling female artist to ever perform at Wembley Stadium, and we think that is something to celebrate,” their note read. “We hope your very own Wembley Stadium guitar acts as a reminder of your record-breaking shows here in London. We would love you to come back soon.”

Taylor Swift's London shows at Wembley Stadium

From June 21-23, Swift played three shows at Wembley Stadium. She returned to the iconic venue on August 15 to close the European leg of the Eras Tour.

From August 15-20, Swift performed five final shows at Wembley Stadium to close out the current leg of the Eras Tour. She will now take a two-month break before picking the tour up again.

The London shows were Swift's first since the canceled Vienna shows. A foiled terror plot caused Swift to cancel her three shows in Vienna. That was initially the penultimate stop on the European leg of the Eras Tour.

During the final London show, Swift went out in style. She brought out producer Jack Antonoff — with whom she has worked closely with Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department — to perform “Death by a Thousand Cuts.” Her other surprise song was “So Long, London,” which she had never played live before.

This is not the first time Swift has surprised fans during the London songs. During her first three-night stint at Wembley in June, Travis Kelce joined her on stage for a performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's most ambitious tour to date. It is a celebration of her entire discography. Across the three-hour show, Swift performs over 40 songs from almost all of her albums.

It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

2024 started with a bang, as Swift performed shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She then started the European leg of the tour on May 9.

On October 18, Swift will start the second North American leg of the tour. Swift will play nine shows in the United States and nine in Canada.