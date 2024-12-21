Colgate football has found its next head coach in SUNY Cortland's Curt Fitzpatrick. Following Stan Dakosty's departure at the beginning of the month, the program is taking a step in the right direction this offseason.

Fitzpatrick spent five seasons at SUNY Cortland, leading them to their first-ever D-III national championship in 2023. The new hire was announced on Saturday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Source: Colgate is set to hire SUNY Cortland head coach Curt Fitzpatrick. Cortland won the national title in 2023.”

The Raiders finished 2-10, and seventh in the Patriot League last season.

Colgate football shifting the culture with new coaching decision

The Raiders players sent a strong sentiment for their former head coach. The returning players are also very excited about what the program could build with a new leader.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank [Dakosty] for all he’s done for this program and community. He is a tremendously great person and cared about every single one of us,” junior quarterback Zach Osborne said, per .

“With this new change coming into the program means a great new person to be incorporated into our established culture. The culture of Colgate football is a tough, gritty, set-the-tone type of guy, and that is something that is going to be looked for in a new head coach. I’m hopeful that whoever does come in recognizes the talent that’s in our room and on our team but, most importantly, sets the standard for the program from day one,” Osborne said.

Fitzpatrick could wind up bringing this program back as soon as next year. That said, it'll be a huge leap from coaching in Division III, to NCAA Division I.