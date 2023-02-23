The Northwestern Wildcats will travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball matchup at the State Farm Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Northwestern-Illinois prediction and pick.

Northwestern has surprised some this season, going 20-7, including an 11-5 record in conference play. Away from the Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats are an impressive 6-2. Head coach Chris Collins’ squad is currently riding a five-game winning streak. Northwestern beat Illinois in the team’s first matchup.

Illinois has played to an 18-9 record, going 9-7 in Big Ten play. At the State Farm Center, the Fighting Illini have been dominant, playing to a 13-2 mark. Head coach Brad Underwood is looking to surpass 20 wins in a season for the fourth straight year. The Fighting Illini lost to Northwestern in their first matchup.

Here are the Northwestern-Illinois college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Illinois Odds

Northwestern Wildcats: +5.5 (-102)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 136.5 (-108)

Under: 136.5 (-112)

How To Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread

Only two Wildcats average double-digits, with Boo Buie and Chase Audige averaging 17.0 and 14.8 points per game, respectively. Buie also leads the team with an 89.7 free throw percentage and 4.6 assists. Audige has been dominant on defense, leading the team with 2.4 steals. Matthew Nicholson leads the team with 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, also putting up 6.2 points per game. Northwestern averages 68.5 points per game as a team, ranking 101st in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Defense has been the story for the Wildcats, holding opponents to 61.9 points per game, also ranking 22nd in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Offense has been the story for Illinois, with four of their players scoring in the double-digits. Terrence Shannon, Jr. leads the team with 17.0 points and 1.4 steals per game, also shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Matthew Mayer, a fifth-year transfer from Baylor, ranks second with 12.6 points and is tied for the team lead with 1.3 blocks per game. Dain Dainja and Jayden Epps are the final Illini in double-digits, both averaging 10.3 points per game. Dainja ranks second with 5.9 rebounds and is tied for the team lead with 1.3 blocks per game. Coleman Hawkins is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.5 boards per game, and has scored 9.9 points per game. Illinois is averaging an impressive 75.0 points per game, ranking 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Despite giving up 65.4 points per game to their opponents, KenPom pegs the Illinois defense at 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Northwestern-Illinois Prediction & Pick

The streak will live on after this one! Northwestern wins a defensive battle.

Final Northwestern-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Northwestern +5.5 (-102), under 136.5 (-112)