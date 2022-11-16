Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Syracuse Orange lost to cross-town rival Colgate on Tuesday night, 80-68. The once-proud college basketball program has fallen on hard times recently. Last season, Syracuse lost to Colgate 100-85. They finished just 15-16 and was knocked out of the ACC Tournament by Duke in their second game. It was the first time in Jim Boeheim’s career at Syracuse he finished with a losing record. They failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Prior to this season, Boeheim all but guaranteed the this year’s Syracuse team would make the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

“We’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Boeheim said last month. Well, if they are going to redeem themselves and make a run, they will need to play much better.

On Tuesday, Syracuse shot just 38.7 percent from the floor and had only nine assists in the loss. That left Orange and college basketball fans all but asking for Boeheim’s retirement.

At some point they have to force Boeheim out, no? https://t.co/VIG37mXRPl — Steven Y. (@UConn_2018) November 16, 2022

Cuse is going to remain marginal until Boeheim goes. That outdated style of play is bringing in weak recruiting classes. The only thing saving cuse these days is they have roster continuity every year and non-ACC teams struggle against the zone. — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulge19) November 16, 2022

Yep. I wouldn't boo. But provided they aren't calling out any kid specifically, I can't kill those who boo generally. This was a pathetic performance and the same holes we have seen in the Boeheim defense for years are still there. Hot teams will beat us no matter the talent. https://t.co/65m3nhgCSk — Ⓙⓔⓕⓕ Ⓐⓑⓡⓐⓜⓞ 🍊 🇺🇦 (@JeffAbramo) November 16, 2022

Jim Boeheim is two days away from 78. You’ve outlived Roy Williams, Coach K, Calhoun. Go retire dude. Do retired people things. You’re the richest dude in CNY. Just buy a lake house and go chill man. — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) November 16, 2022

Boeheim has been the head basketball coach at Syracuse since 1976. That’s 46 years, which is astounding. Prior to being the head coach, he was an assistant for seven seasons. It has clearly become more difficult to recruit in upstate New York for the legendary coach. It’s been trending in this direction for a number of years, really ever since the move from the Big East to the ACC.

After the game, Boeheim talked about the team’s biggest issues.

“Part of our problem is youth, but we need to get better with our zone. I can’t emphasize enough how difficult Colgate is to play against with the zone. 90 percent of the teams we play aren’t as good against the zone.”

Syracuse does have a number of underclassmen, but you can’t continue to lose to programs like Colgate.