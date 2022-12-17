By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Reggie Bush is remembered as one of the greatest college football players of all-time. However, he’s also connected to one of the most notable Heisman Trophy controversies. Many people believe he should receive his Heisman award. But others are not so sure. Bush recently called out NCAA president Mark Emmert.

“NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5,” Bush wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first instance of Reggie Bush calling out Emmert and the NCAA. Bush’s attorney shared a strong message after the NCAA announced it will not forgive past penalties.

“Today…the NCAA doubles down on its decade-plus draconian penalty of a teenage kid who had his award taken away based on a sham investigation. You have to wonder if profiting from kids for this long has clouded the NCAA’s judgment as to why we have student athletes in the first place.”

Reggie Bush is determined to retrieve his Heisman Trophy which was taken away. The implementation of NIL changes led some to believe he could get the trophy back. But the NCAA has stood firm on its stance that previous penalties will not be reevaluated.

The former USC standout will continue his fight to get the trophy back. But he is facing an uphill battle. We will monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.