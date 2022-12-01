Published December 1, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

College Football Playoff expansion is happening. CFP committee members are told the Rose Bowl has signed off on expanding the playoffs to 12 teams, starting in 2024.

The Rose Bowl needed to sign off on the expansion as they are a “contract bowl.” Game organizers sought certain assurances in any amended contract. The Rose Bowl sought confirmation of the game’s presence in the New Year’s Six rotation.

The Rose Bowl had the right to hold out if the CFP committee did not give game organizers those assurances. However, they have maintained a desire to not be a lasting hurdle against early CFP expansion.

“We have no intention of being the lone roadblock that would keep expansion from happening before the end of its current cycle,” Rose Bowl organizers said in a statement earlier in November.

It is not immediately clear whether game organizers received what they sought. The CFP committee gave organizers an ultimatum last week. The ultimatum threatened their place in television contract negotiations in 2026.

The Rose Bowl jumping on board now makes an official announcement of playoff expansion a mere formality. Expanded playoffs will begin in 2024 and apply to the 2025 season as well.

The 2022 College Football Playoffs are quickly approaching. As it stands, Georgia will face USC and Michigan will face TCU in the semi-finals. However, with conference championship weekend preceding the playoffs, things can dramatically change between now and then.

One has to wonder what a 12-team college football playoff format would look like. We won’t have to wait too much longer now to find out.