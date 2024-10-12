Winning at the NCAA level is a difficult task. As a result, it isn't surprising that some NBA stars link up with their fellow college teammates in order to replicate the same magic in the NBA. Here's a look at some college superstars who reunited in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert

Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert developed together at Gonzaga before starring for the university, as they were important pieces that made the Bulldogs relevant.

After graduating from college, the Washington Wizards drafted Kispert. The Wizards also drafted Hachimura in the first round two years prior. However, unlike their successful partnership in Gonzaga, this duo was only 29-35 in their games together in Washington.

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb

The University of Connecticut benefited largely from the partnership of Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb. Both players led the Huskies to an NCAA championship in 2011.

Several years later, Walker and Lamb reunited in Charlotte. However, the Hornets didn't enjoy the same success. Although both players still produced individually, it didn't necessarily translate to wins at the NBA level with Charlotte remaining as cellar dwellers.

Gordon Hayward and Shelvin Mack

Gordon Hayward and Shelvin Mack were both top players that led Butler University all the way to the NCAA championship game in 2010. Unfortunately, they lost to Duke, 61-59.

However, that wasn't the end of their partnership. Hayward and Mack joined forces again while playing for the Utah Jazz for more than a season. In Utah, Mack registered his best stint in the NBA, while Hayward tallied an All-Star season.

Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder

Back in their days at Marquette, Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder were a force to be reckoned with. Years later, the pair of two-way players joined forces in Miami. In fact, Butler and Crowder were part of the Miami Heat team that went all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals inside the Bubble. However, the Heat failed to get past the Los Angeles Lakers, losing in six games.

Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller

The Indiana Hoosiers were a legitimate contender thanks to Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller. Years later, these former Hoosier standouts gave the Miami Heat some much-needed depth off the bench during the 2022-2023 season, winning 41 games together. Moreover, these two former college teammates were part of the Heat squad that returned to the 2023 NBA Finals.

DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall

The 2009-2010 Kentucky basketball squad was stacked with future NBA players. Future All-Stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins headlined the Wildcat lineup.

After relatively successful careers, both players had one last run together in Houston with the hopes of rejuvenating their injury-riddled careers with the Rockets. However, their NBA run was far from dominant compared to their NCAA run, only winning nine out of 19 games together in Houston.

Anthony Davis and Terrence Jones

Speaking of Kentucky basketball alumni, Anthony Davis and Terrence Jones were an unstoppable twin-tower combination en route to a NCAA championship in 2012.

The New Orleans Pelicans first drafted Davis with the first-overall pick in 2012 and tried to replicate their magic by acquiring Jones in the 2016-2017 season. However, the duo was nowhere near as effective in New Orleans, as they only won 17 games out of 47.

Kevin Durant and D.J. Augustin

While Kevin Durant starred for the University of Texas, it was made possible by D.J. Augustin, who was the main playmaker of the team. Augustin and Durant were responsible for leading Texas into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the Thunder aiming for a deep playoff push in 2015, it wasn't surprising the front office paired Durant with a reliable guard in Augustin. A throwback to the old days, Durant and Augustin posted a 21-7 record at the NBA level.

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk

Kentucky basketball often parades a stacked roster filled with future NBA stars. In the 2016-2017 season, they had Bam Adebayo play with the duo of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Years later, the Sacramento Kings managed to reunite both Fox and Monk. With great chemistry together, Fox and Monk played instrumental roles in ending the Kings' 16-year playoff drought.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges

Villanova won two NCAA championships thanks to the presence of Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. Josh Hart was also part of Villanova's 2016 championship team. Years later, the New York Knicks managed to reunite these three players. In 2024, the Knicks knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs before losing in seven games to the Indiana Pacers.

For a short time, the Knicks had a four-some of Villanova teammates when they traded for Mikal Bridges. However, the Knicks traded DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves as part of the package for acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, so the Villanova Four never saw the NBA court together with the Knicks. But three can still make a championship run with the Knicks in 2024-25.