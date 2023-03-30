Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s official. After 16 long years of heartbreaks and frustrations, the Sacramento Kings are finally going back to the NBA playoffs. Sure enough, the whole fanbase and all of NBA Twitter got emotional as the longest postseason drought in NBA history has come to an end.

De’Aaron Fox and the Kings punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 120-80 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. They improved their record to 46-30 on the season, ensuring that they will finish within the Top 6 of the conference. They remain third in the West following the win, and they are expected to keep that spot or even make a run at the second spot in their remaining six outings.

Playoff seedings aside, Kings fans are just happy that the team has finally erased the curse that has haunted them for more than a decade and half. And that much is clear with all the fan reactions that flooded NBA Twitter.

🚨 THE KINGS DROUGHT IS OVER 🚨 For the first time since 2006, the Sacramento Kings are heading to the postseason, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/fHg2i5wEFE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS ARE HEADED BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS. THE DROUGHT IS OVER. IT’S BEEN 84 YEARS. AHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/i0oNvsgK0D — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) March 30, 2023

LIGHT THE BEAM 🟣 THE KINGS HAVE CLINCHED THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF SPOT SINCE 2006! pic.twitter.com/qLC9lXHY1q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2023

Several reporters and media personalities also heaped praise on the Kings and the job Mike Brown has done to quickly transform the franchise. In fact, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins said Brown deserves to win Coach of the Year this 2022-23 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was just waiting on the Kings to actually make the Playoffs to the let y’all know that I’m voting for Mike Brown as my Coach Of The Year!!! Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report added, “My youngest daughter is a high school sophomore. The Kings have yet to participate in a playoff game in her lifetime. Congrats to the Mike Brown and the franchise for what’s already been a great season.”

Here are more reactions to the incredible moment for the Kings:

Can’t believe it😭 never thought I’d see this day🥹 pic.twitter.com/fszwLUtd5v — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) March 30, 2023

This is what this 16-season playoff drought means to diehard Kings fans. The game is not even over yet, and my partner @MattGeorgeSAC is already getting emotional. pic.twitter.com/e5Og8CbhNk — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

What a day for the Kings and Sacramento, indeed.