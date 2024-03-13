The Pac-12 Tournament is getting underway on Wednesday, and it is huge for Colorado basketball and their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Buffaloes finished the regular season in third place in the conference as they went 22-9 overall and 13-7 in conference play, but they are still considered to be on the bubble. The Pac-12 Tournament is huge for Colorado, and they will have Cody Williams back at full strength.
Cody Williams has had a bad case of the injury bug this season as he has missed 13 games for Colorado basketball. He missed the last four games of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he will be good to go for the Pac-12 tourney.
“I'm good now, I'm back,” Williams said on Tuesday, according an article from the Coloradoan.
Williams injured his ankle back in late February when Colorado took on Utah. He finished out the game, but it was clear that he was in pain, and he has been out ever since.
“I wanted to see if I could play through it,” Williams said in regards to the Utah game. “Coach said if I could play that they could really use me out there so I just toughed it out for that game, tried my best and obviously, after that game, I had to get healthy. But at that moment, I was just trying to win and do whatever I can to help my team even if I was hurting a little bit; just have to push through it.”
Battling all of these injuries has not been easy for Williams, and it has taken a toll on his confidence. It's not easy going through multiple injuries in one season.
“It's definitely a strain on your mental toughness just because you get a groove going, you get hurt, you get back and you get hurt again,” Williams said. “I couldn't really do a whole lot of conditioning just because it was my ankle but now that I'm back, I've been doing a lot of conditioning, getting game reps in and really just getting game ready. My team is on a 6-0 run right now so I'm just hopping in there and doing whatever I can to help us win. Try not to force anything and know it's going to come back. Whatever coach needs me to do or however he needs me to play, just being open to that and accepting that role.”
When Cody Williams has been able to play, he has been great, and Colorado basketball head coach Tad Boyle has a lot of confidence in the young freshman.
“He's an extremely talented guy who's come in and been a great teammate,” Boyle said. “He can impact the game in a lot of different ways. He can pass the ball, he can obviously shoot the ball, he can score the ball in transition and I think he's a great defender; he's got great length. It's been an up-and-down year for him, no doubt. The start and stop with his injuries has not made it easy for him but it's good to have him back.”
Colorado will get their Pac-12 tourney play started on Thursday when they take on the winner of Utah and Arizona State.