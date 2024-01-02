Cody Williams is a likely lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Cody Williams apparently won't be sidelined much longer, poised to continue his rise up 2024 NBA Draft boards. The Colorado basketball star is “expected to return” to the court this week from a left wrist injury that's caused him to miss the last month of play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder sophomore standout Jalen Williams, Cody entered 2023-24 as one of the most highly ranked recruits in the history of Colorado basketball. He lived up to that billing over the first seven games of the regular season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists on stellar 62.3% shooting from the field while connecting on 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Williams last played in the Buffaloes' win over Pepperdine on December 3rd, scoring 21 points for the second consecutive outing. Coach Tad Boyle subsequently expressed uncertainty on his status going forward, holding out optimism the Gilbert, Arizona native wouldn't be out long.

“We’ll get a feel for that as we go back to Boulder,” he said December 10th of the timeline for Williams' return, per Pat Rooney of Buffs Zone. “He’ll meet with the doctor on Monday, so we’ll get a better feel. It’s going to be basically how he’s feeling about his wrist and what the doctors are saying. When guys are injured now it’s out of the coach’s hands to a certain degree. I know Cody wants to play. I don’t expect it to be long-term, but we’ll get a feel for that (this) week.”

At 6'8 with the length, athleticism and two-way feel all NBA teams covet on the wing, Williams is a likely top-10 pick come June. ESPN currently lists him as the No. 3 overall draft prospect in the class of 2024.