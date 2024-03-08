The Colorado Buffaloes will stay in the Beaver State to face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday for the final regular-season game at Gill Coliseum. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-Oregon State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Buffaloes defeated the Oregon Ducks 79-75 at Matthew Knight Arena to put themselves into third place in the Pac-12. It was a 37-37 tie at halftime. Later, Tristan Da Silva hit a three-pointer with 4:52 left, and the Buffaloes never looked back. Da Silva finished with 22 points to lead the way. Meanwhile, J'Vonne Hadley had 20 points. KJ Simpson added 17 points.
Colorado shot 55.2 percent from the floor, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. Somehow, the Buffaloes overcame a poor night from the charity stripe, where they only hit 53.8 percent (7 for 13). They won the board battle 31-22. Moreover, they held the Ducks to 53.3 percent shooting, including just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Buffaloes also overcame 12 turnovers.
The Beavers defeated the Utah Utes 92-85 on Thursday at the Coliseum. They led 46-33 at halftime, but they extended the lead and won the game. Jordan Pope led the way with 25 points. Tyler Bilodeau added 20 points, and Dexter Akanno added 18 points.
Oregon State shot 51 percent from the hardwood, including 40.9 percent from the three-point line. They also held the Utes to 51.5 percent shooting, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. They won the board battle 25-20. Likewise, they blocked six shots and had eight steals.
Colorado leads the series 22-11. However, they are only 6-7 at the Gill Coliseum. But the Buffaloes destroyed the Beavers 90-57 in their last encounter in January. Significantly, they are 7-3 in the last 10 games, including 3-2 over the past five games in Corvallis.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Oregon State Odds
Colorado: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -385
Oregon State: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +300
Over: 145.5 (-110)
Under: 145.5 (-110)
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State
Time: 5:05 PM ET/2:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win
Colorado comes into this matchup with a 14-16 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 2-4 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Buffaloes are also just 3-7 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are 2-3 against the spread on the road when they have been the favorite. The Buffaloes are also 7-12 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Simpson has been amazing over the season, but especially during the past five games. Amazingly, he has averaged 24.8 points over the last five games while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. Da Silva has been solid over the last three games. Significantly, he has averaged 23.6 points over the past three games. Hadley has developed a hot hand. Lately, he has averaged 17.5 points while shooting a ridiculous 68 percent over two games while also hitting 62.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Eddie Lampkin Jr. struggled in his last game, managing just seven points. Now, he will attempt to bounce back.
Colorado will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to clamp down and force Oregon State to miss their shots.
Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon State enters this showdown with a 16-12-1 mark against the spread. They are also just 5-17 against the spread when they have been the underdog. But the Beavers have done well at the Coliseum, being 10-6 against the spread when they have been the home team. Moreover, they are 7-2 against the spread when they have been the home underdog. The Beavers are also 13-6 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Pope was heavenly on Thursday. Ultimately, nothing could stop him as he took his chances and shot his shot. Bilodeau was elite. Substantially, he was a force all over the court and showed why he is so valuable to the Beavers. Akanno was effective on offense. Ultimately, he is one of the better shooters on this team. But Rataj struggled to shoot. Unfortunately, he did not join in the fun and will need to do more to give the Beavers a boost.
Oregon State will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Additionally, they need to play tight defense on the three-point shot.
Final Colorado-Oregon State Prediction & Pick
Colorado just got a huge win on the road against a really tough Ducks team. Now, they will take on a much weaker team on the road. If the Buffaloes can win this, they will clinch the third seed in the Pac-12. The Beavers already know they are going to be last in the Pac-12. Yet, they will get a second chance to make things right in the Pac-12 tournament. As for this matchup, Oregon State will find a way to hang around. They have been better at home this season. Expect the Buffaloes to win. However, the Beavers will cover the spread at home.
Final Colorado-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +8.5 (-110)