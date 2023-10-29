Colorado football was tasked with facing yet another ranked opponent, the No. 23 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. A hard-fought match at the Rose Bowl saw the Bruins defeat the Buffaloes, 28-16. Colorado was simply outmatched, but head coach Deion Sanders wanted to give credit to the positive improvements from his team and the bright side of life following the game. Sanders took to social media and delivered a heartfelt message after the loss.

“Thank you Lord for the tremendous opportunity to Glorify your name on a major stage. We came up short regarding the game but we're winning the game of life. I'm proud of our team, our fans & everyone that Believes. God bless u all,” said Sanders.

Deions Sanders prides himself and his program on hard work and a relentless mentality, and even though the Buffaloes aren't having immense success on the field, it's clear that Colorado is growing as a program. They're now 4-4 on the season, losing three of their last four games in conference play.

During Sanders' halftime interview in Pasadena, he talked about the group needing to come together as one unit. He said star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is “him,” but they need to be “them.” Colorado has some clear stars on their roster, and with time it should come full circle for Sanders and the future of the program.

The biggest issue they've encountered has been the development in the trenches, which is usually the difference between a top Power Five program and a decent one. The Buffaleos allowed quarterback Shedeur Sanders to be sacked and pressured nearly every minute of the game, but coach Sanders explained, “This is just another learning lesson for these young men.”