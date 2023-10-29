Colorado football had been the talk of the college football world up until a few weeks ago, when a Michigan football sign-stealing investigation took center stage and Coach Deion Sanders' team began piling up the losses.

Colorado football came into Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins with a 4-3 record compared to a 5-2 record for UCLA football.

Recently Sanders' manager dropped a truth bomb on the Colorado football coach's rumored future in the NFL. Colorado was listed as one of five teams total that desperately needed a win in Week 9.

On Saturday, star defensive back Travis Hunter made a play that few expected against the Bruins in California.

Hunter made a diving catch on a pass that resembled his illustrious head coach, Deion ‘Coach Prime' Sanders.

TRAVIS HUNTER IS AN ATHLETE 😤 pic.twitter.com/x2TU3Kkl1C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2023

“He completes this team,” one fan said. “Without him they play so much worse.”

The Colorado football star Hunter got a shoutout from Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant, who commented on Hunter's possible future as a high NFL draft pick. The popular defensive back for Colorado football could be a first-round pick according to the hyper vigilant Cowboys receiver.

This play alone put Travis Hunter in the first round! https://t.co/kGAuzM59W1 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 29, 2023

The Bruins led the Buffaloes at halftime by a score of 7 to 6. Some fans on X wondered about a disappointing crowd at the Rose Bowl Stadium while others commented on Colorado football's paltry rushing attack, which netted just 12 yards on four carries.

CU not even trying to run the ball. They run a couple draws now because the ucla dline has to be thinking pass rush every play — Thomas A. Anderson (@a_thomas36) October 29, 2023

Shedeur Sanders threw for 98 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions on the day.

The UCLA football team outgained Colorado football by a total of 222 yards to 107 yards as of halftime. The UCLA football team racked up 6.3 yards per play compared to 2.7 yards per play for the Colorado football team.