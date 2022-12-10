By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The presence of Deion Sanders is starting to have a major impact on Colorado football. The Buffaloes have picked up 4-star running back Dylan Edwards to give the offense a significant lift.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards has Committed to Colorado! The 5’9 165 RB from Derby, KS was formerly committed to Notre Dame. One of the fastest players in the country, as he runs a 4.3 40 ⚡️https://t.co/T0sN04agEXpic.twitter.com/GEDt8mfwZe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2022

Edwards committed to Sanders and Colorado after previously committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is a game-breaking speedster who reportedly runs a 4.3 40. The 5-9, 165 back hails from Derby, Kansas and is one of the fastest players at his position in this year’s recruiting class.

While some observers thought that Sanders would be in over his head in the recruiting battle after coming from Jackson State, he has picked up 2 notable skill position players. Winston Watkins, a 5-star recruit at the wide receiver position, committed to Colorado earlier in the week.

Watkins reportedly had offers from 17 other schools, and he is the 4th-ranked receiver in the nation. The 5-10, 172-pound Watkins has played his schoolboy football at IMG Academy in Florida. Texas A&M was in the lead for Watkins’ services.

Sanders intends to bring many of his Jackson State players with him to Colorado, including his son Shedeur Sanders. The elder Sanders has advised many of Colorado’s current players to enter the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes had a brutal 2022 season, finishing the year with a 1-11 record. Colorado has fallen on hard times in football, with just one winning season since 2006.

A number of recruits have reached out to Sanders since he was named head coach at Colorado, including quite a few 4- and 5-star players. If Deion Sanders can convince them to come to Boulder, he will have a much better chance of turning the program around.