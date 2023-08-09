There were 75 players announced on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which gets presented to the top running back in college football each year, and there were three players from the Colorado football program.

Running backs Alton McCaskill, Kavosiey Smoke and Sy'veon Wilkerson are all on the watch list for the Colorado football program, according to Brian Howell of BuffZone.com. It appears that Deion Sanders has a good backfield going into his first year as head coach with Colorado.

Alton McCaskill transferred from the Houston football program, where he won AAC rookie of the year. McCaskill missed 2022 with a knee injury. He is a good get for Deion Sanders in the transfer portal.

Kavosiey Smoke spent five seasons with the Kentucky football program and was mostly in a backup role. It appears that some believe he could have a big year if he earns the starting role with Sanders' program.

Lastly, Sy'veon Wilkerson was with Sanders at Jackson State, and followed him to Colorado football. It would not be a surprise to see him have a significant role with the team.

All three of these players came to Colorado as transfers, and it will be interesting to see if any of the three are in contention for the Doak Walker Award in the 2023 season.

Colorado will undoubtedly have a bunch of eyes on them for 2023 with it being Sanders' first season as head coach of the team. It will be interesting to see how the Buffaloes fare this season.