There may not be much expected of Colorado this upcoming season, but it's clear that the addition of Deion Sanders as the team's new head coach has added some intrigue to the team. Sanders' ties to the NFL given his legendary career in the league and electrifying personality have made him quite a fun guy to watch, and even though he's new to Colorado, it's already led to a new relationship with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Wilson is still relatively new to the Colorado area too, entering just his second season in Denver, but he opted to reach out to Sanders and Colorado back in July and practice with them for a few days. When asked about Wilson and some of his Broncos teammates showing up to workout at Colorado, Sanders labeled their attendance as a “blessing” and sounded thrilled to work with them.

As you can see in the above tweet, Deion Sanders' thoughtful praise for Russell Wilson elicited a nice response from the Broncos quarterback. Wilson shouted out Sanders for treating Wilson and his other Broncos teammates who joined him as their own players, and it's clear there is a lot of mutual respect between the two sides.

Much like Sanders, Wilson will be fighting against some adversity with the Broncos this upcoming season after an awful debut campaign in 2022. This duo has clearly formed a quick friendship out in Colorado, and while that is great to see, it will be more interesting to see whether or not either of them manage to have any success in the 2023 season.