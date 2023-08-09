NFL legend Deion Sanders has experienced a lot during his first season as Colorado football head coach. He basked in the excitement that his name and reputation helped bring to Boulder, weathered some controversy amid historic roster turnover and navigated chaos in the Pac-12. Most importantly, though, Sanders pushed through serious health issues.

The Hall of Fame cornerback underwent successful surgery to remove multiple blood clots from his leg in June. He is using all of the jubilation and relief he is feeling as fuel to propel him forward in his first game with Colorado. Sanders plans to be in lockstep with the Buffaloes when they battle TCU in a tough road matchup on Sept. 2.

“I should be able to run out with the team at Fort Worth,” the man called Prime Time told the media, via Joe Morgan of Fox News. “That’s the goal, and we’re going to eclipse it. It’s going to happen. We have some wonderful doctors, man. Wonderful staff, wonderful trainers that are committed to getting me healthy as well as the players and the staff. I’m going to run out with the team in Fort Worth.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One does not become arguably the greatest to ever play his position and excel in two sports without possessing a lot of ambition and determination. It is on full display with the goal Sanders is setting for himself in the season opener.

While that is sure to be a triumphant moment celebrated by the football world, fans will also be eager to see how Deion Sanders fares in his first test at Colorado football. He built a powerhouse at Jackson State and now hopes to launch this team back into relevance.

It starts when he and the Buffaloes charge onto Amon G. Carter Stadium. “I lost a few steps, but I’m still Prime.”