Colorado football has been off to a blazing start to their NCAA college football campaign. Heading into their matchup against Dan Lanning's Oregon football program, they boast a three-win record without having to deal with a loss. This raised a lot of eyebrows and hype around Deion Sanders' squad. Some say all of the media attention is not earned while some sternly defend Coach Prime's early success.

All of these criticisms do not seem to bother Deion Sanders. He posits that the Colorado football squad does not like talking smack to their doubters. Instead, Coach Prime employed his insanely competitive mentality and put all of these statements to good use. He unveiled how they have been dealing with it in their latest statement, via Taylor Rooks of TNT.

“We chronicle everything. I keep receipts, everybody knows that” the Buffaloes coach declared. He also added his true feelings in the comments about the Colorado football squad being overhyped, “I don't feel that we're overhyped, I feel that we were underestimated, if anything.”

Hype comes naturally to a team that is experiencing early success. This is also the same thing that is happening to Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in their hot NFL season start. But, this does not phase the Oregon football squad who also have the same win-loss record as the Buffaloes. Dan Lanning even underplayed the success of Coach Prime's team ahead of their matchup.

The Buffaloes' next challenge is going to be tough. Oregon had just come off a total domination of the Hawaii football squad. Will they improve to a four-win record?