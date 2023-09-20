Deion Sanders has received a ton of praise from coaches for what he's been able to do with the Colorado football program. Alabama's Nick Saban can now be added to that list. Saban talked about Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team Wednesday.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders,” Saban told reporters. “First, he’s a great person and he’s done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they’ve been able to score points, playing decent on defense. All those things, to me, are indicators he’s a really good coach.

“I’ve always thought that and he’s always been successful whether it was Jackson State, high school or now at Colorado. His teams have always been well-coached.”

Sanders was very complimentary of Saban during the Colorado football coach's recent interview with “60 Minutes.” Saban and Sanders have appeared together in Aflac commercials.

Just three games into his tenure with Colorado, Sanders has nearly lifted the Buffaloes past the Crimson Tide in the rankings. Colorado enters Week 4 as the No. 19 team in the AP Top 25 Poll. Two weeks after losing to Texas, Alabama is the No. 13 team in the nation.

Colorado is a heavy underdog against No. 10 Oregon Saturday afternoon. A win for the Buffaloes would launch the team even further up the rankings.

Sanders has been compared to Saban because of the high standard that he sets for his players.