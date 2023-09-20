Deion Sanders' undefeated start as the Colorado football coach is likely to come to an end Saturday when the Buffaloes visit Oregon. The betting odds suggest that Oregon should win handily, given that they are favored by three touchdowns. The recent history of the Colorado-Oregon football rivalry might indicate that Deion Sanders' squad will finally suffer a loss in the 2023 season.

The Colorado football team has faced Oregon nine times since 2011 and 10 times since 2002. The Ducks have absolutely dominated the rivalry, going 9-1 in those games. The Buffaloes narrowly beat the Ducks 41-38 in their 2016 matchup. Oregon dominated Colorado in all nine of their victories.

Oregon blew out Colorado 49-10 last year. The meeting happened one month before Sanders became the new Colorado football coach. Bo Nix was nearly perfect for the Ducks, completing 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon beat Colorado 52-29 in 2021. All nine of the Ducks' wins over the Buffaloes in the last 20 years have come by 17 points or more.

While Nix is back as Oregon's quarterback, Colorado is a completely different team than it was a year ago. Sanders completely overhauled a roster that finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 record. Last year's matchup, along with the last 10 Colorado-Oregon meetings, should have no bearing on Saturday's outcome.

Sanders and the Colorado football team seem to thrive on adversity and the expectation that they aren't supposed to win. The Buffaloes upset TCU as a massive underdog in the 2023 season opener. Conversely, Colorado needed a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime to beat Colorado State last week when the Buffaloes were finally heavy favorites.