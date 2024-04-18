It's spring and it's the college football offseason, so you know what that means. The transfer portal is alive and well, and it is producing a lot of news in the college football world. One team that has seen some big departures recently is Colorado football. Deion Sanders recently lost former five-star recruit Cormani McClain to the portal, and they also just lost running back Alton McCaskill. It's been a tough stretch for the Buffaloes.
“Colorado tailback Alton McCaskill (@AltonMcaskillIV) tells ESPN that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Pete Thamel said in a tweet. “McCaskill earned AAC Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 while at Houston, running for 961 yards and grabbing 113 receiving yards. He’ll have two years eligibility. McCaskill is a former four-star recruit. He had 14 carries for 59 yards at Colorado last year in four games. He started one game before redshirting.”
Colorado football fans are seeing the concerning trend, and one account on Twitter posted about it. Colorado athletic director Rick George responded to the tweet and shared his thoughts on why the transfer portal hasn't been kind to the Buffaloes.
“Thank the AG’s that filed the temporary restraining order,” Rick George said.
The transfer portal goes both ways, and now, Deion Sanders and Colorado will have to find some players in the transfer portal to replace some of the guys that they have lost. The Buffaloes are using some interesting tactics to attack the portal as well as Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur have posted on social media for interested transfers to DM them. We'll see if they can find a way to get some momentum going to make up for the tough stretch that they are in right now.
Deion Sanders wants the best for the players that he has lost to the transfer portal
Cormani McClain is certainly one of the most talented players that Deion Sanders has had while coaching the Colorado football team, and it's unfortunate that they lost him to the transfer portal. Sanders wants the best for McClain.
“I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man,” Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that. …”Go get it, man. Because he has a tremendous amount of talent, but he has to want it.”
McClain had an interesting season with Colorado last season. There were some issues at the beginning the year when he wasn't getting on the field, and Sanders certainly didn't feel like McClain was putting in max effort.
“Be on time for meetings,” Sanders said in the early parts to last season. “Show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we're doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in his game.”
As the season went on, however, McClain got better, and Sanders gave him credit for that.
“He’s been a lot more focused,” Sanders said. “A lot more understanding of the expectation and what we want from him — that we’ve challenged him tremendously all year long.”
The 2024 season is going to a big one for Sanders and Colorado. They need to find some more success this season, and their negative transfer portal streak likely isn't a good sign for what's to come.