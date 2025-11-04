The 2025 NFL trade deadline is heating up. Philadelphia kicked off the tradition, trading for three players over the past week including Jaelan Phillips. But the action will certainly continue to heat up ahead of Tuesday's 4PM ET trade deadline.

There are multiple teams around the NFL who could be big sellers as they attempt to add draft picks for the future. Meanwhile, contending teams like the Eagles are always looking to add a little more juice to get more competitive.

One of the first trades on Tuesday morning sent Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick. This trade may not include big names (like Sauce Gardner!) but it is a fascinating move that says a lot about both teams involved.

So which team came out on top of this one? And could both teams be just getting started ahead of the trade deadline?

Below we will assign grades to both the Cowboys and Bengals after Tuesday's big Logan Wilson trade.

Cowboys make a shrewd investment in Logan Wilson at the perfect time

It is no secret that defense has been the problem for Dallas ever since trading away Micah Parsons.

Dallas' defense does not magically transform just by adding Wilson. But the Cowboys need plenty of help, and this Wilson trade could be one small part of that transformation process.

The Cowboys have made it work at middle linebacker with Jack Sanborn and Shemar James while they wait for DeMarvion Overshown's return. But Wilson will be an immediate upgrade and someone who can start right away.

Wilson's contract situation is another point in Dallas' favor for this trade. He is under contract through the 2027 season and has reasonable cap hits each year.

What I like most about this trade is that Wilson has positional versatility at linebacker, which guarantees he'll be a productive player for years to come.

For example, if Overshown earns the middle linebacker job once he returns from injury, Wilson can slide over to WILL or SAM. He has the necessary tackling skills and coverage abilities to fit in wherever Dallas needs him.

Finally, there's the price tag.

There's no telling how well Wilson will play for the Cowboys over the next few years. But for a seventh-round pick, Wilson is absolutely worth taking a chance on.

Honestly the low cost of acquiring Wilson may be what wins this trade for Dallas. If Wilson becomes a consistent contributor, this trade will look like a steal. Meanwhile, if Wilson struggles, it is unlikely that Cowboys fans will be crying about missing their seventh-round draft pick.

This is a solid move by the Cowboys. Nothing flashy, but it made the team better and did not break the bank.

Grade: B-

Does Logan Wilson trade signal Bengals willingness to be sellers at trade deadline?

If I squint, I can understand what the Bengals were trying to accomplish here.

Wilson seemingly fell out of favor with Cincinnati's coaching staff after defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo left this offseason. The veteran linebacker has still played a role for Cincinnati's defense, but rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter have entrenched themselves as future starters. That means they're a bigger priority for snaps than he is.

In a vacuum I think that is a defensible position to take. But I don't agree with giving up on Wilson a player, even though he requested a trade back in October.

I don't think it requires too much creativity to give Wilson, Knight, and Carter enough snaps where everyone can be happy. And if someone gets injured along the way you already have depth at linebacker.

Cincinnati's fate changed a lot when Joe Burrow got injured. And admittedly, a player like Wilson makes much more sense for the Bengals if they are actively contending. But I could use that same argument for trading away Trey Hendrickson, yet the Bengals seemingly won't go down that road.

Personally, I don't understand making this trade for only a seventh-round pick.

Yes the Bengals do get some cap relief by shedding Wilson's salary. But from my perspective, you're giving away a player on a reasonable deal for pennies on the dollar.

I don't believe that Bengals fans will be too torn up about this deal, especially in the grand scheme of things during a disastrous 2025 season. But this deal is one more example of Cincinnati's front office making a questionable move.

As a result, it is hard for me to give them a good grade here.

Grade: C-