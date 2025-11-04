The Chicago Bulls' unexpected strong start is due to several reasons. One of which is due to Ayo Dosunmu's superb play. So far, he is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game as the Bulls are off to a 5-1 start.

After a strong showing against the New York Knicks last Friday, Dosunmu didn't play the rubber match on Sunday due to a contusion in his left quad. On Tuesday, Dosunmu was listed as questionable on the NBA injury report before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also, Dosunmu took some shots during a team practice, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network. The other two players on the injured list are Coby White and Zach Collins. White is out due to a calf injury, and Collins is out because of a left scaphoid fracture.

Last season, Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game across 46 games. In March, Dosunmu's season ended abruptly due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Currently, Dosunmu is in the final year of his three-year $21 million contract with the Bulls. As a result, come next season, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

During the off-season, rumors surfaced that the Bulls were looking to trade Dosunmu.

Ayo Dosunmu is likely to experience a dual role

For now, Dosunmu is coming off the bench and has contributed immensely. In addition to his averages, he has shot efficiently from the field (52.7%) and from three-point range (50%) through the first five games.

His versatility, playmaking, energery, defense, and rebounding has done wonders in so far filling the temporary void left by White. In other words, he has become producitve in generating points and assists, which White is expected to do.

Upon White's return, Dosunmu could still play coming off the bench and could start at times. Either way, the Bulls need him immensly.