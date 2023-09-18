Colorado football tactician Deion Sanders has never lacked confidence. Be it as a player or as a coach, Coach Prime always brings that swag wherever he is. That is the case once again when he recently declared himself as the best coach in college football today.

When asked who he thinks is the top coach in the college football scene, Sanders didn't really hesitate about naming himself. He even had a rather incredible way to make the declaration, asking the 60 Minutes crew if they have a mirror so he can look at the best coach there is.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Let me see a mirror so I can look at it,” Sanders proclaimed.

Deion Sanders did give some praise to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, noting, “I'll tell you this, I love, and I adore, and I respect, and every time I do a commercial with Coach Saban, it's a gift. Just sitting in his presence, and hearing him … I'm a student looking up to these wonderful teacher saying just throw me a crumble of what you know.

However, Sanders didn't go as far as to saying that Saban is the best, and for good reason. He argued that he needs to always believe and manifest that he's the best because that's the way he operates.

For what it's worth, Deion Sanders has every right to feel that way. There's no denying that he's the most influential coach in college football today, and he's walking the talk as his Colorado football has now jumped to a 3-0 record this 2023. Last campaign, the Buffaloes just won once in 12 games.

It remains to be seen if Colorado football can maintain their hot run, but no ones doubting Sanders and his group of excellent young men.