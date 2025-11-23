Vanderbilt football knows its losing Diego Pavia after the season. Pavia fired an epic 71-yard bomb on Senior Day. But Pavia didn't want to leave even with he, Clark Lea and Vandy walloping Kentucky.

This scene went viral during the romp at FirstBank Stadium: Pavia demanding he go back in and finish off his final home regular season game. Lea, however, is visibly captured saying “Diego, no.”

It's clear Lea needs his star dual-threat quarterback healthy for a pivotal game next week down in Knoxville. Vandy remains alive in the College Football Playoff picture at No. 14 overall.

But Vandy must surpass annual in-state nemesis Tennessee during the Thanksgiving holiday on the road. Then have multiple external factors play into the Commodores' hands from Alabama or Oklahoma losing next week.

The playoffs, though, isn't the only thing on the mind of Vanderbilt fans in the Music City.

Is this Clark Lea's final Vanderbilt home game?

Many across Nashville are wondering if head coach Clark Lea is staying put.

Lea led Vanderbilt to its best start in 84 years. But his name has surfaced as a red-hot commodity among some notable head coach openings. Including the ones in the Southeastern Conference.

Lea has floated as a possibility for Penn State, Oklahoma State and the three SEC openings in Arkansas, LSU and Florida. He's drawn intrigue for how he's turned the Commodores into an SEC force. Vanderbilt finds itself one win away from hitting a program record 10th regular season victory.

Lea, again, is hearing his name linked to some prominent coaching gigs. But he addressed his Nashville future on Friday.

“My fight is for this program first, and they know that,” Lea said to reporters. “We don’t talk about anything external, but we stay focused on where we are, who we are, and the climb we’re on. They’ve been incredible that way.”

He added: “You’ve got to be careful sometimes with how rumors can start and where they come from.”

Lea has done a commendable job in navigating Vandy amid scrutiny on his future with the program. He and Pavia helped galvanize a once struggling SEC program. Yet even Pavia believed he had plenty of game left against Kentucky.