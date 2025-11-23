The Georgia Bulldogs continue to operate like a machine under head coach Kirby Smart, and the program’s latest 35-3 win over the Charlotte 49ers only reaffirmed the standard in Athens. Now 10-1 on the 2025 season, the Bulldogs have secured their fifth straight year with at least ten victories.

It’s another reminder that the back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 were not isolated runs, but part of an extended era of dominance.

Saturday’s matchup against the 49ers gave Georgia fans another glimpse of the program’s future, especially on the defensive front. Freshman standout Elijah Griffin delivered one of the better defensive performances of the afternoon, notching a sack and an additional half tackle for loss.

After the game, Kirby Smart offered some of his strongest praise yet for the young defensive lineman, emphasizing how quickly Griffin is maturing. When asked about Griffin’s growth, Smart explained that the freshman’s confidence has taken a major leap in recent weeks.

“Yeah, Elijah's growing up, playing faster. I think confidence. I think he would tell you there was some anxiety there early in games, and he's grown out of that. He's getting more and more confident, and we need him to continue to grow and to get better and play like he's capable of. He's capable of being a dominant player. We need him to get better and grow up fast,” said Smart.

Smart added that Griffin’s early-season jitters weren’t unique to five-star prospects, just part of the natural transition from high school to SEC football.

“I think it was just every freshman. Whether you're highly-rated and thought of or not, you come in with anxiety. I haven't been around a lot of kids that don't have the anxiety. It's not a matter of what your status is or what your ranking is. It's just getting accustomed to the speed of the game,” the coach added.

Now the Bulldogs have one of the key matchups of the season as they head to Friday’s rivalry matchup in Atlanta against No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. With Georgia clinging to its No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking, the showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will determine whether the Dawgs enter postseason play with momentum.