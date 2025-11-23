Michigan football (9-2) has quietly developed more of an offensive identity this season, relying on an impactful backfield and mobile quarterback Bryce Underwood to give the team a more balanced attack. The Wolverines' offense is also deeper than initially anticipated. Case in point: their third-string running back erupted in Maryland.

Junior Bryson Kuzdzal rushed 20 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-20 win versus the Terrapins. With both Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes nursing injuries, head coach Sherrone Moore trusted the 5-foot-11 Grand Rapids native to step up in this conference clash. He responded with the best game of his college career.

Before the breakout performance, Kuzdzal had logged only 25 carries for 106 yards and one score this season. He capitalized on the increased responsibilities and made a compelling argument for more snaps moving forward. The Wolverines aim to wear down their opponents with a classic ground-and-pound style, and a deep running back room gives them a better chance of successfully executing that strategy against marquee competition.

Given the injuries the squad is facing at the position, Kuzdzal figures to play an important role in next Saturday's rivalry clash with No. 1 Ohio State. The Buckeyes' defense is a different beast — allowing a mind-boggling 7.5 points per game — but this player proved his value on the road. He is emerging at the perfect time, as Michigan tries to end the regular season with a huge splash for the second year in a row.

The impressive Bryson Kuzdzal formally introduced himself to the college football-watching world on Saturday. Now, he will do his best to make sure people remember his name heading into 2026.