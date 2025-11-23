Although Bill Belichick is not experiencing close to the success he enjoyed with the New England Patriots, it is still quite difficult to outsmart him on the football field. Duke head coach Manny Diaz did not let the legend's aura disarm him, however. Trailing 25-24 with less than two and a half minutes remaining in the game, the Blue Devils opted to go for the jugular. Instead of attempting a field goal from the Tar Heels' 27-yard line, kicker Todd Pelino pulled off a superbly clutch fake-out.

The senior broke loose for a 26-yard gain. Anderson Castle charged into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night on the next play, boosting Duke to a 32-25 victory in Chapel Hill's Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils get back on track after losses to UConn and Virginia, and they do so in thrilling/gutsy fashion.

DUKE PULLS OFF THE FAKE FIELD GOAL 🤯 @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/syr9FoOdue — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The season has not gone as hoped, but fans will take pleasure in watching their team deliver the fatal blow to North Carolina's bowl-game aspirations. Durham will savor this moment and bask in Belichick's latest shortcoming.

The fake FG will obviously draw headlines, but the Blue Devil's running game helped make this triumph possible. Castle was not the only back to make an impact. Nate Sheppard was actually more efficient on the ground, totaling 22 rushes for 90 yards. Neither man should have a problem with Pelino getting the hero label, though.

Duke football (6-5) will look to build on this exciting finish when it welcomes in Wake Forest (8-3) in next Saturday's regular season finale.